Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, Hibernian

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard admits again that Alfredo Morelos "doesn't look himself" - with Lille set to make a fresh bid for the Rangers striker. (Express)

Reading defender Liam Moore is being considered by Celtic radar as manager Neil Lennon weighs up alternatives to signing target Shane Duffy. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen aim to solve their striking crisis by sealing a loan deal for Bristol City's Marley Watkins before tomorrow's game with Livingston. (Express, print edition)

Manager Steven Gerrard fears the bidding for Leeds target Ryan Kent could soar so high that Rangers can't say no. (Sun)

If Rangers sell Ryan Kent to Leeds, they can almost certainly kiss goodbye to any hope of winning the Premiership title, says former Ibrox striker Kris Boyd. (Sun)

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross remains hopeful of bolstering his squad after missing out on Ross McCrorie's signature earlier this week. (Edinburgh Evening News)

"I have got a direct line in to Barcelona which might be very beneficial for us going forward," says Celtic boss Neil Lennon of Henrick Larsson's appointment to Ronald Koemann's coaching team at the Nou Camp. (Glasgow Times)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is confident the best is yet to come from Ianis Hagi as the spotlight shines on the out-of-sorts Romanian at present. (National)