Offside, Blackburn Rovers. Joe Rothwell tries a through ball, but Harry Chapman is caught offside.
Blackburn Rovers v Doncaster Rovers
-
- From the section League Cup
Line-ups
Blackburn
- 33Fisher
- 24Rankin-Costello
- 26Lenihan
- 28Wharton
- 17Bell
- 27Travis
- 10HoltbySubstituted forRothwellat 41'minutes
- 4Johnson
- 11Chapman
- 7Armstrong
- 20Brereton
Substitutes
- 2Nyambe
- 3Williams
- 8Rothwell
- 29Evans
- 31Bennett
- 39Dolan
- 45Eastham
Doncaster
- 1Bursik
- 2Halliday
- 5WrightBooked at 44mins
- 4Anderson
- 24John
- 17Richards
- 6Gomes
- 11Taylor
- 26Coppinger
- 10Lokilo
- 9Okenabirhie
Substitutes
- 13Jones
- 16Amos
- 18Williams
- 27Greaves
- 28Horton
- 29Hasani
- 30Blythe
- Referee:
- Anthony Backhouse
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home72%
- Away28%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Joe Wright.
Booking
Joe Wright (Doncaster Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Adam Armstrong (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Joe Wright (Doncaster Rovers).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Madger Gomes (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cameron John.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jason Lokilo (Doncaster Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Brad Halliday with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Joe Rothwell replaces Lewis Holtby.
Post update
Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Darragh Lenihan.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lewis Holtby (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Adam Armstrong.
Post update
Ben Brereton (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Tom Anderson (Doncaster Rovers).
Goal!
Goal! Blackburn Rovers 1, Doncaster Rovers 0. Lewis Holtby (Blackburn Rovers) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the top right corner.
Post update
Lewis Holtby (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Taylor Richards (Doncaster Rovers).
Post update
Ben Brereton (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Brad Halliday (Doncaster Rovers).
Post update
Attempt missed. Adam Armstrong (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Lewis Holtby.
Post update
Scott Wharton (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Taylor Richards (Doncaster Rovers).
Match report to follow.