EFL Cup
Blackburn1Doncaster0

Blackburn Rovers v Doncaster Rovers

Line-ups

Blackburn

  • 33Fisher
  • 24Rankin-Costello
  • 26Lenihan
  • 28Wharton
  • 17Bell
  • 27Travis
  • 10HoltbySubstituted forRothwellat 41'minutes
  • 4Johnson
  • 11Chapman
  • 7Armstrong
  • 20Brereton

Substitutes

  • 2Nyambe
  • 3Williams
  • 8Rothwell
  • 29Evans
  • 31Bennett
  • 39Dolan
  • 45Eastham

Doncaster

  • 1Bursik
  • 2Halliday
  • 5WrightBooked at 44mins
  • 4Anderson
  • 24John
  • 17Richards
  • 6Gomes
  • 11Taylor
  • 26Coppinger
  • 10Lokilo
  • 9Okenabirhie

Substitutes

  • 13Jones
  • 16Amos
  • 18Williams
  • 27Greaves
  • 28Horton
  • 29Hasani
  • 30Blythe
Referee:
Anthony Backhouse

Match Stats

Home TeamBlackburnAway TeamDoncaster
Possession
Home72%
Away28%
Shots
Home9
Away3
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home0
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Offside, Blackburn Rovers. Joe Rothwell tries a through ball, but Harry Chapman is caught offside.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Joe Wright.

  3. Booking

    Joe Wright (Doncaster Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Adam Armstrong (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Joe Wright (Doncaster Rovers).

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Madger Gomes (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cameron John.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jason Lokilo (Doncaster Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Brad Halliday with a cross.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Joe Rothwell replaces Lewis Holtby.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Darragh Lenihan.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lewis Holtby (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Adam Armstrong.

  11. Post update

    Ben Brereton (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Tom Anderson (Doncaster Rovers).

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Blackburn Rovers 1, Doncaster Rovers 0. Lewis Holtby (Blackburn Rovers) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the top right corner.

  14. Post update

    Lewis Holtby (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Taylor Richards (Doncaster Rovers).

  16. Post update

    Ben Brereton (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Brad Halliday (Doncaster Rovers).

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Adam Armstrong (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Lewis Holtby.

  19. Post update

    Scott Wharton (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Taylor Richards (Doncaster Rovers).

