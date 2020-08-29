Gareth Evans (Portsmouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Stevenage v Portsmouth
-
Line-ups
Stevenage
- 1Cumming
- 2Wildin
- 5Cuthbert
- 6Prosser
- 3Coker
- 8Osborne
- 4Vincelot
- 7Carter
- 17List
- 9Effiong
- 10Marsh
Substitutes
- 11Newton
- 12Hutton
- 13Johnson
- 20Akinwande
- 22Dinanga
- 23Smith
- 24Marshall
Portsmouth
- 35Bass
- 13Bolton
- 5Downing
- 20Raggett
- 3Brown
- 4Naylor
- 17Morris
- 19Harness
- 26EvansBooked at 44mins
- 11Curtis
- 9Marquis
Substitutes
- 1MacGillivray
- 6Whatmough
- 7Williams
- 8Close
- 14Cannon
- 37Mnoga
- 40Stanley
- Referee:
- Sam Purkiss
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away5
Live Text
Booking
Post update
Foul by Gareth Evans (Portsmouth).
Post update
Charlie Carter (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Bryn Morris.
Post update
Foul by James Bolton (Portsmouth).
Post update
Tyrone Marsh (Stevenage) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Ben Coker.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Gareth Evans (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ronan Curtis with a headed pass.
Goal!
Goal! Stevenage 3, Portsmouth 1. Scott Cuthbert (Stevenage) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Inih Effiong following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Sean Raggett.
Post update
Foul by James Bolton (Portsmouth).
Post update
Inih Effiong (Stevenage) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
James Bolton (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Romain Vincelot (Stevenage).
Post update
Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Marcus Harness.
Post update
Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Paul Downing.
Post update
Marcus Harness (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ben Coker (Stevenage).
Goal!
Goal! Stevenage 2, Portsmouth 1. Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bryn Morris.
Post update
Foul by Sean Raggett (Portsmouth).
Match report to follow.