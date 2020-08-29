EFL Cup
Stevenage3Portsmouth1

Stevenage v Portsmouth

Line-ups

Stevenage

  • 1Cumming
  • 2Wildin
  • 5Cuthbert
  • 6Prosser
  • 3Coker
  • 8Osborne
  • 4Vincelot
  • 7Carter
  • 17List
  • 9Effiong
  • 10Marsh

Substitutes

  • 11Newton
  • 12Hutton
  • 13Johnson
  • 20Akinwande
  • 22Dinanga
  • 23Smith
  • 24Marshall

Portsmouth

  • 35Bass
  • 13Bolton
  • 5Downing
  • 20Raggett
  • 3Brown
  • 4Naylor
  • 17Morris
  • 19Harness
  • 26EvansBooked at 44mins
  • 11Curtis
  • 9Marquis

Substitutes

  • 1MacGillivray
  • 6Whatmough
  • 7Williams
  • 8Close
  • 14Cannon
  • 37Mnoga
  • 40Stanley
Referee:
Sam Purkiss

Match Stats

Home TeamStevenageAway TeamPortsmouth
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home3
Away5
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home4
Away5

Live Text

  1. Booking

    Gareth Evans (Portsmouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Gareth Evans (Portsmouth).

  3. Post update

    Charlie Carter (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Bryn Morris.

  5. Post update

    Foul by James Bolton (Portsmouth).

  6. Post update

    Tyrone Marsh (Stevenage) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Ben Coker.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Gareth Evans (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ronan Curtis with a headed pass.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Stevenage 3, Portsmouth 1. Scott Cuthbert (Stevenage) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Inih Effiong following a corner.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Sean Raggett.

  11. Post update

    Foul by James Bolton (Portsmouth).

  12. Post update

    Inih Effiong (Stevenage) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  13. Post update

    James Bolton (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Romain Vincelot (Stevenage).

  15. Post update

    Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Marcus Harness.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Paul Downing.

  17. Post update

    Marcus Harness (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Ben Coker (Stevenage).

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Stevenage 2, Portsmouth 1. Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bryn Morris.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Sean Raggett (Portsmouth).

Match report to follow.

