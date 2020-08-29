EFL Cup
Preston3Mansfield0

Preston North End v Mansfield Town

Line-ups

Preston

  • 25Ripley
  • 8Browne
  • 23Huntington
  • 5Bauer
  • 3Earl
  • 7Bayliss
  • 4PearsonBooked at 32mins
  • 29Barkhuizen
  • 44Potts
  • 10Harrop
  • 24Maguire

Substitutes

  • 6Davies
  • 15Rafferty
  • 18Ledson
  • 20Stockley
  • 28Hudson
  • 31Sinclair
  • 39Bodin

Mansfield

  • 1Stech
  • 4Menayese
  • 6Rawson
  • 5Sweeney
  • 2O'Keeffe
  • 14PerchBooked at 24mins
  • 10Maris
  • 7Charsley
  • 3Benning
  • 11Cook
  • 32Rose

Substitutes

  • 15O'Driscoll
  • 19Reid
  • 21Clarke
  • 27Sinclair
  • 28Knowles
  • 30Smith
  • 31Stone
Referee:
Ross Joyce

Match Stats

Home TeamPrestonAway TeamMansfield
Possession
Home69%
Away31%
Shots
Home6
Away4
Shots on Target
Home5
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home3
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Offside, Preston North End. Sean Maguire tries a through ball, but Tom Barkhuizen is caught offside.

  2. Post update

    Offside, Preston North End. Connor Ripley tries a through ball, but Josh Harrop is caught offside.

  3. Post update

    Foul by George Maris (Mansfield Town).

  4. Post update

    Brad Potts (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Mansfield Town. Malvind Benning tries a through ball, but Andy Cook is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Josh Harrop (Preston North End) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sean Maguire.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ryan Sweeney (Mansfield Town) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Harry Charsley with a cross following a set piece situation.

  8. Booking

    Ben Pearson (Preston North End) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Ben Pearson (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Malvind Benning (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  11. Post update

    Patrick Bauer (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Andy Cook (Mansfield Town).

  13. Post update

    Foul by Corey O'Keeffe (Mansfield Town).

  14. Post update

    Josh Harrop (Preston North End) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Andy Cook (Mansfield Town).

  16. Post update

    Connor Ripley (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Patrick Bauer.

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Preston North End 3, Mansfield Town 0. Patrick Bauer (Preston North End) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alan Browne with a headed pass following a corner.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Farrend Rawson.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Brad Potts (Preston North End) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Tom Barkhuizen with a cross.

