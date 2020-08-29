Offside, Preston North End. Sean Maguire tries a through ball, but Tom Barkhuizen is caught offside.
Preston North End v Mansfield Town
Line-ups
Preston
- 25Ripley
- 8Browne
- 23Huntington
- 5Bauer
- 3Earl
- 7Bayliss
- 4PearsonBooked at 32mins
- 29Barkhuizen
- 44Potts
- 10Harrop
- 24Maguire
Substitutes
- 6Davies
- 15Rafferty
- 18Ledson
- 20Stockley
- 28Hudson
- 31Sinclair
- 39Bodin
Mansfield
- 1Stech
- 4Menayese
- 6Rawson
- 5Sweeney
- 2O'Keeffe
- 14PerchBooked at 24mins
- 10Maris
- 7Charsley
- 3Benning
- 11Cook
- 32Rose
Substitutes
- 15O'Driscoll
- 19Reid
- 21Clarke
- 27Sinclair
- 28Knowles
- 30Smith
- 31Stone
- Referee:
- Ross Joyce
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home69%
- Away31%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away9
Live Text
Offside, Preston North End. Connor Ripley tries a through ball, but Josh Harrop is caught offside.
Foul by George Maris (Mansfield Town).
Brad Potts (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Mansfield Town. Malvind Benning tries a through ball, but Andy Cook is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Josh Harrop (Preston North End) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sean Maguire.
Attempt missed. Ryan Sweeney (Mansfield Town) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Harry Charsley with a cross following a set piece situation.
Ben Pearson (Preston North End) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ben Pearson (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Malvind Benning (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Patrick Bauer (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andy Cook (Mansfield Town).
Foul by Corey O'Keeffe (Mansfield Town).
Josh Harrop (Preston North End) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Andy Cook (Mansfield Town).
Connor Ripley (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Patrick Bauer.
Goal! Preston North End 3, Mansfield Town 0. Patrick Bauer (Preston North End) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alan Browne with a headed pass following a corner.
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Farrend Rawson.
Attempt missed. Brad Potts (Preston North End) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Tom Barkhuizen with a cross.
