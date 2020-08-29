EFL Cup
Stoke0Blackpool0

Stoke City v Blackpool

Line-ups

Stoke

  • 16Davies
  • 14Smith
  • 12Chester
  • 6Batth
  • 15Martins Indi
  • 25Powell
  • 22Clucas
  • 34Thompson
  • 11McClean
  • 19Gregory
  • 10Afobe

Substitutes

  • 3Fox
  • 7Ince
  • 20Oakley-Boothe
  • 21Fletcher
  • 26Campbell
  • 36Souttar
  • 40Nna Noukeu

Blackpool

  • 1Maxwell
  • 20Turton
  • 21Ekpiteta
  • 12Nottingham
  • 3Husband
  • 6Robson
  • 8Anderson
  • 18Ward
  • 22Hamilton
  • 9Yates
  • 10Kaikai

Substitutes

  • 4Thorniley
  • 7Sarkic
  • 13Sims
  • 14Madine
  • 17Virtue-Thick
  • 25Antwi
  • 34Shaw
Referee:
James Adcock

Match Stats

Home TeamStokeAway TeamBlackpool
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home5
Away6
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home6
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt saved. Benik Afobe (Stoke City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Tommy Smith with a cross.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. James McClean (Stoke City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Benik Afobe.

  3. Post update

    Foul by James Husband (Blackpool).

  4. Post update

    Sam Clucas (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. CJ Hamilton (Blackpool) header from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jerry Yates with a headed pass.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. CJ Hamilton (Blackpool) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Sullay Kaikai with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Oliver Turton (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Sam Clucas (Stoke City).

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sullay Kaikai (Blackpool) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Keshi Anderson.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Keshi Anderson (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jerry Yates.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Ethan Robson (Blackpool).

  12. Post update

    Nick Powell (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Lee Gregory (Stoke City).

  14. Post update

    Grant Ward (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lee Gregory (Stoke City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Nick Powell.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Keshi Anderson (Blackpool).

  17. Post update

    Jordan Thompson (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Adam Davies.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. CJ Hamilton (Blackpool) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Oliver Turton.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Danny Batth (Stoke City) header from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Sam Clucas with a cross.

