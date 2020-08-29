Attempt saved. Benik Afobe (Stoke City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Tommy Smith with a cross.
Stoke City v Blackpool
-
- From the section League Cup
Line-ups
Stoke
- 16Davies
- 14Smith
- 12Chester
- 6Batth
- 15Martins Indi
- 25Powell
- 22Clucas
- 34Thompson
- 11McClean
- 19Gregory
- 10Afobe
Substitutes
- 3Fox
- 7Ince
- 20Oakley-Boothe
- 21Fletcher
- 26Campbell
- 36Souttar
- 40Nna Noukeu
Blackpool
- 1Maxwell
- 20Turton
- 21Ekpiteta
- 12Nottingham
- 3Husband
- 6Robson
- 8Anderson
- 18Ward
- 22Hamilton
- 9Yates
- 10Kaikai
Substitutes
- 4Thorniley
- 7Sarkic
- 13Sims
- 14Madine
- 17Virtue-Thick
- 25Antwi
- 34Shaw
- Referee:
- James Adcock
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Attempt missed. James McClean (Stoke City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Benik Afobe.
Post update
Foul by James Husband (Blackpool).
Post update
Sam Clucas (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. CJ Hamilton (Blackpool) header from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jerry Yates with a headed pass.
Post update
Attempt missed. CJ Hamilton (Blackpool) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Sullay Kaikai with a cross.
Post update
Oliver Turton (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Sam Clucas (Stoke City).
Post update
Attempt saved. Sullay Kaikai (Blackpool) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Keshi Anderson.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Keshi Anderson (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jerry Yates.
Post update
Foul by Ethan Robson (Blackpool).
Post update
Nick Powell (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Lee Gregory (Stoke City).
Post update
Grant Ward (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lee Gregory (Stoke City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Nick Powell.
Post update
Foul by Keshi Anderson (Blackpool).
Post update
Jordan Thompson (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Adam Davies.
Post update
Attempt saved. CJ Hamilton (Blackpool) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Oliver Turton.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Danny Batth (Stoke City) header from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Sam Clucas with a cross.
Match report to follow.