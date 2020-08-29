Scottish Premiership
Kilmarnock15:00Dundee Utd
Venue: The BBSP Stadium, Rugby Park

Kilmarnock v Dundee United

Follow live coverage from 14:00 BST

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers541090913
2Hibernian541082613
3Ross County52216518
4Celtic32107257
5Dundee Utd52124407
6St Mirren421134-17
7Aberdeen32013216
8St Johnstone511337-44
9Hamilton410327-53
10Motherwell502325-32
11Kilmarnock502359-42
12Livingston502349-52
