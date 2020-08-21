Liverpool to continue Austria training camp, says manager Jurgen Klopp

Forward Sadio Mane and manager Jurgen Klopp pictured during Liverpool's training camp in Austria

Liverpool will continue with their pre-season training in Austria, despite the country being added to the United Kingdom’s coronavirus quarantine list.

From Saturday people entering the UK from Austria have to follow government rules and self-isolate for 14 days.

But Liverpool are not affected by the ruling, having applied for an exemption by the Football Association as they will be playing two friendly matches.

“We're in our own bubble," Reds boss Jurgen Klopp told the club website.

"We do nothing to bring anybody or ourselves into danger and we just focus on football.

“Wherever we would be – in England, anywhere else or in Austria – we would do absolutely everything possible to make sure we create a safe place.

“We have trained, apart from two days, every day twice, which makes it really intense. We could do that at home but then the boys have to drive home and from a training point of view, it makes no sense.”

Last week, Liverpool announced they had cancelled their planned training camp in Evian, France and opted to go to Austria after France was added to the list of countries where people would have to self-quarantine on their return to the UK.

While in Austria, the Premier League champions play German side Stuttgart on Saturday and Red Bull Salzburg on Tuesday before returning to England to play FA Cup winners Arsenal in the Community Shield at Wembley on 29 August.

Liverpool will be without England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain after he injured a knee in training.

“We have to wait but it is far from being perfect, of course,” added Klopp. “It is really hard for him and hard for us.”

Liverpool’s first game of the 2020-21 Premier League season is scheduled for 12 September when they entertain newly-promoted Leeds United.