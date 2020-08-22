Lower league clubs do not need to test for Covid-19 while training

Scottish Premiership clubs have been testing twice a week for Covid-19

Scottish clubs outside the Premiership will not be required to test their players for Covid-19 when they resume training.

Sides in the Championship, League One and League Two can return from Monday.

But while Premiership teams are in a testing bubble with two checks each week, this will not apply to the other 30 sides.

Only if friendlies or full training matches are played before 14 September will twice-weekly screening start.

The Scottish FA suspended all football below Premiership level on 13 August following Covid-19 rule breaches by players from Aberdeen and Celtic.

That will now be lifted in line with updated Scottish government advice, and youth and non-professional training will also be permitted.

