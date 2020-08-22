Lower league clubs do not need to test for Covid-19 while training

By Brian McLauchlin

BBC Scotland

Aberdeen
Scottish Premiership clubs have been testing twice a week for Covid-19

Scottish clubs outside the Premiership will not be required to test their players for Covid-19 when they resume training.

Sides in the Championship, League One and League Two can return from Monday.

But while Premiership teams are in a testing bubble with two checks each week, this will not apply to the other 30 sides.

Only if friendlies or full training matches are played before 14 September will twice-weekly screening start.

The Scottish FA suspended all football below Premiership level on 13 August following Covid-19 rule breaches by players from Aberdeen and Celtic.

That will now be lifted in line with updated Scottish government advice, and youth and non-professional training will also be permitted.

For more on this story, listen to Saturday Sportsound at 1400 on digital, Radio Scotland FM and BBC Sounds.

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you