Huddersfield Town: Pre-season friendly with Southport off after positive Covid-19 tests

Huddersfield Town
Huddersfield begin their 2020-21 Championship season at home to Norwich on 12 September

Huddersfield Town's friendly at Southport is off after a "small number" of staff tested positive for Covid-19.

The Terriers had been scheduled to play the non-league side away on Saturday.

Huddersfield have not said if any players have tested positive.

"The safety of players and staff is absolutely paramount, and after consulting with the EFL, the clubs have come to the decision to cancel the pre-season friendly," the Championship club said in a statement.

Huddersfield are due to get their new season under way with an EFL Cup tie at Rochdale on 5 September before starting their Championship campaign at home to Norwich a week later.

