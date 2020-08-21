Christie Murray: Birmingham City sign Scotland midfielder on two-year deal

Christie Murray left Liverpool in May

Women's Super League side Birmingham City have signed Scotland international Christie Murray on a two-year deal.

The midfielder, 30, left Liverpool after two seasons in May, having joined from Glasgow City in July 2018.

"We're delighted to get Christie on board, she has a wealth of experience in the WSL and internationally with Scotland," Blues head coach Carla Ward told the club's website.

"She's a great fit and will be a great mentor for younger players."

