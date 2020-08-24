Champions League: Pick your XI of final-eight stage

Bayern Munich edged Paris St-Germain in Lisbon to cap off an entertaining Champions League final-eight stage in Lisbon.

There were several outstanding performances, with memorable wins for Bayern, PSG, Lyon and RB Leipzig.

But which players caught your eye? We want you to select the players which impressed you in Portugal.

Pick your team here and share it with your friends on social media using #bbcfootball.

My Champions League final-eight XI

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you