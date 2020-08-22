Women's Champions League
Arsenal Women1Paris Saint-Germain Féminines2

Arsenal Women 1-2 Paris St-Germain Feminines

Signe Bruun
Denmark striker Signe Bruun gave PSG a late victory over Arsenal

Arsenal were knocked out of the Women's Champions League by Paris St-Germain to end British interest at the quarter-final stage of this year's competition.

Marie-Antoinette Katoto's superb near-post volley put PSG ahead early on, before England forward Beth Mead's curling strike drew Arsenal level.

But Katoto teed up substitute Signe Bruun to poke home and set up a semi-final tie with fellow French side Lyon.

Defeat for the Gunners follows Glasgow City's loss to Wolfsburg on Friday.

More to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 22nd August 2020

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you