Arsenal Women 1-2 Paris St-Germain Feminines
Arsenal were knocked out of the Women's Champions League by Paris St-Germain to end British interest at the quarter-final stage of this year's competition.
Marie-Antoinette Katoto's superb near-post volley put PSG ahead early on, before England forward Beth Mead's curling strike drew Arsenal level.
But Katoto teed up substitute Signe Bruun to poke home and set up a semi-final tie with fellow French side Lyon.
Defeat for the Gunners follows Glasgow City's loss to Wolfsburg on Friday.
