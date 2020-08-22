Arsenal Women 1-2 Paris St-Germain Feminines

Denmark striker Signe Bruun gave PSG a late victory over Arsenal

Arsenal were knocked out of the Women's Champions League by Paris St-Germain to end British interest at the quarter-final stage of this year's competition.

Marie-Antoinette Katoto's superb near-post volley put PSG ahead early on, before England forward Beth Mead's curling strike drew Arsenal level.

But Katoto teed up substitute Signe Bruun to poke home and set up a semi-final tie with fellow French side Lyon.

Defeat for the Gunners follows Glasgow City's loss to Wolfsburg on Friday.

More to follow.