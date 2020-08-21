Bailey Peacock-Farrell: NI goalkeeper signs new Burnley deal

Bailey Peacock-Farrell made his Northern Ireland debut in 2018

Northern Ireland goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell has signed a new deal with Burnley.

Peacock-Farrell moved to Turf Moor from Leeds United last summer and was back-up to Nick Pope and Joe Hart.

The 23-year-old, who is yet to make his debut for the Clarets, has won 14 international caps for Northern Ireland.

His new deal runs to 2024, with the option of a further year.

"I'm delighted and it didn't take long to do because it was a no-brainer," Peacock-Farrell told Burnley's website.

"I haven't managed to play in the Premier League at the moment but that's the long-term goal of mine, as with everyone here.

"What I can do is train hard and train well and I still have my international games to show what I can do and the club are pleased with that and how I've progressed."