Bailey Peacock-Farrell: NI goalkeeper signs new Burnley deal

Bailey Peacock-Farrell
Bailey Peacock-Farrell made his Northern Ireland debut in 2018

Northern Ireland goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell has signed a new deal with Burnley.

Peacock-Farrell moved to Turf Moor from Leeds United last summer and was back-up to Nick Pope and Joe Hart.

The 23-year-old, who is yet to make his debut for the Clarets, has won 14 international caps for Northern Ireland.

His new deal runs to 2024, with the option of a further year.

"I'm delighted and it didn't take long to do because it was a no-brainer," Peacock-Farrell told Burnley's website.

"I haven't managed to play in the Premier League at the moment but that's the long-term goal of mine, as with everyone here.

"What I can do is train hard and train well and I still have my international games to show what I can do and the club are pleased with that and how I've progressed."

Top Stories

Also in NI Sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you