Bailey Peacock-Farrell: NI goalkeeper signs new Burnley deal
-
- From the section Burnley
Northern Ireland goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell has signed a new deal with Burnley.
Peacock-Farrell moved to Turf Moor from Leeds United last summer and was back-up to Nick Pope and Joe Hart.
The 23-year-old, who is yet to make his debut for the Clarets, has won 14 international caps for Northern Ireland.
His new deal runs to 2024, with the option of a further year.
"I'm delighted and it didn't take long to do because it was a no-brainer," Peacock-Farrell told Burnley's website.
"I haven't managed to play in the Premier League at the moment but that's the long-term goal of mine, as with everyone here.
"What I can do is train hard and train well and I still have my international games to show what I can do and the club are pleased with that and how I've progressed."