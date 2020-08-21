Warren O'Hora: MK Dons sign Brighton defender on loan

From the section

Warren O'Hora was named Brighton's Young Player of the Year for the 2019-20 season

League One side MK Dons have signed Brighton & Hove Albion defender Warren O'Hora on a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old has played three times for the Seagulls in the EFL Trophy, including his debut against Dons at Stadium MK in November 2018.

O'Hora, who joined the Premier League club from Bohemians in January 2018, has represented the Republic of Ireland at Under-18s and Under-19s level.

"Warren is someone we've liked for a long time," said boss Russell Martin.

"From our time watching under-23s football, he's one of the best we've seen."

