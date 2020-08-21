Crystal Palace: Quartet agree contract extensions at Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace's Jeffrey Schlupp
Schlupp was affected by various injuries last season

Crystal Palace have agreed contract extensions with four players - Jeffrey Schlupp, James McArthur, Martin Kelly and Stephen Henderson.

Ghanaian defender Schlupp, 27, has made 97 appearances for Palace since joining from Leicester in January 2017.

Scottish midfielder McArthur, 32, is entering his seventh season at Selhurst Park.

Former England international defender Kelly, 30, has made 145 appearances since his move from Liverpool in 2014.

Goalkeeper Henderson, 32, who has represented the Republic of Ireland at underage level, has yet to play for the Palace first team having signed from Nottingham Forest in the summer of 2019.

Palace, who finished 14th in the Premier League under manager Roy Hodgson last season, have not disclosed the lengths of the new deals.

