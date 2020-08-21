Marcus Dinanga: Stevenage sign striker after departure from AFC Telford

Marcus Dinanga came through Burton Albion's academy

Stevenage have signed free-agent striker Marcus Dinanga on an undisclosed deal, following a successful trial spell.

The 23-year-old scored 11 goals in 30 games for AFC Telford United last season but opted against signing a new deal at New Bucks Head.

Dinanga, who came through the Burton academy before joining Telford, also played 17 games at Hartlepool in 2018.

"Marcus scored lots of goals last season," boss Alex Revell said.

"He could be a valuable asset to the team. His character and athleticism is exactly what we are looking for, but he also works extremely hard, is a fantastic finisher and has real pace."

