Oxford United: Liam Kelly and Derick Osei Yaw join League One club

Oxford United have re-signed Feyenoord midfielder Liam Kelly on a season-long loan.

Kelly, 24, spent the second part of last season on loan with the U's scoring one goal in five appearances.

The League One side have also added free agent Derick Osei Yaw on a two-year deal.

The 21-year-old striker, who played for France at under-19 and under-20 level, had been without a club after leaving Stade Brestois 29 last July.

Former Reading player Kelly told the club's website: "It's a little bit of unfinished business for me after the way last season ended.

"Playing at Wembley is everyone's dream but to lose there was a terrible feeling and I am pleased to come here and have the chance to try and put that right."

The U's were beaten in the League One play-off final by Wycombe Wanderers in July.

