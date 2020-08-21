Darron Gibson signs Salford City contract

Republic of Ireland international Darron Gibson won the Premier League with Manchester United in 2010-11

Midfielder Darron Gibson has signed a one-year deal with Salford City.

The 32-year-old joined the League Two side on a short-term deal in February and made four appearances before the season was curtailed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The former Republic of Ireland international has also had spells with Manchester United, Everton, Sunderland and Wigan Athletic.

"We know what he is capable of," boss Graham Alexander told the club website.

"We are delighted to have him on board for another year."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.):