Lower-league clubs to resume training on Monday

Scottish FA
Scottish FA guidelines on the return of football

Lower-league SPFL clubs are clear to return to contact training from Monday.

The Scottish FA suspended all football below Premiership level on 13 August following Covid-19 rule breaches by players from Aberdeen and Celtic.

That has now been lifted in line with updated Scottish government advice, and youth and non-professional training is also permitted.

Clubs in the Championship, League One and Two are due to begin their season in the League Cup on 6 October.

"This is a significant and hugely positive step forward for the whole of Scottish football," said SFA president Rod Petrie.

The update comes a week after it emerged English League One side Hull City were training at Oriam in Edinburgh after Hearts had been ordered to stop.

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you