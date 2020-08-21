Lower-league clubs to resume training on Monday

Scottish FA guidelines on the return of football

Lower-league SPFL clubs are clear to return to contact training from Monday.

The Scottish FA suspended all football below Premiership level on 13 August following Covid-19 rule breaches by players from Aberdeen and Celtic.

That has now been lifted in line with updated Scottish government advice, and youth and non-professional training is also permitted.

Clubs in the Championship, League One and Two are due to begin their season in the League Cup on 6 October.

"This is a significant and hugely positive step forward for the whole of Scottish football," said SFA president Rod Petrie.

The update comes a week after it emerged English League One side Hull City were training at Oriam in Edinburgh after Hearts had been ordered to stop.