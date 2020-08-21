French Ligue 1
Bordeaux0Nantes0

Bordeaux 0-0 Nantes: First Ligue 1 game for 167 days ends goalless

Bordeaux's French midfielder Mehdi Zerkane receives a red card
Bordeaux's French midfielder Mehdi Zerkane was sent off for a foul on Nicolas Pallois

The French Ligue 1 season got under way - 167 days after the 2019-20 campaign was curtailed - as Nantes were held by 10-man Bordeaux.

The game was brought forward after the original season-opener between Marseille and Saint-Etienne was postponed following four positive coronavirus tests at Marseille.

The 2019-20 campaign was ended in April because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Champions League finalists Paris St-Germain were awarded the title.

The French league has informed teams that more than three positive cases at a club would likely lead to a postponement.

Friday's fixture at Bordeaux - who were among the sides to play on Ligue 1's final contested round of fixtures on Sunday, 8 March - was played in an empty stadium.

The hosts had Mehdi Zerkane sent-off after 20 minutes but held out for a goalless draw in an otherwise uneventful match.

There was only one shot from inside the box in the entire game, the lowest total in a Ligue 1 match since data was first recorded in 2006-07.

PSG, who face Bayern Munich in the Champions League final on Sunday, are set to begin their campaign in the second round of fixtures on 29 August.

Line-ups

Bordeaux

  • 1Costil
  • 20Sabaly
  • 24Baysse
  • 6Koscielny
  • 29PoundjéSubstituted forKwatengat 75'minutes
  • 17ZerkaneBooked at 20mins
  • 5Passos SantosBooked at 87mins
  • 26Basic
  • 12de PrevilleBooked at 59minsSubstituted forBriandat 64'minutes
  • 9MajaSubstituted forOudinat 45'minutes
  • 18HwangSubstituted forKaluat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Sitoe
  • 7Briand
  • 8Pardo
  • 10Kalu
  • 15Mendy
  • 16Poussin
  • 23Benito
  • 25Kwateng
  • 28Oudin

Nantes

  • 1Lafont
  • 2da Silva
  • 3Girotto
  • 4Pallois
  • 14TraoréBooked at 45minsSubstituted forAppiahat 82'minutes
  • 32BambaSubstituted forBlasat 90'minutes
  • 26Louza
  • 5ChirivellaBooked at 89mins
  • 27Simon
  • 7CoulibalySubstituted forNdiluat 67'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 18MoutoussamySubstituted forCocoat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Pereira De Sa
  • 10Blas
  • 11Coco
  • 12Appiah
  • 15Basila
  • 20Youan
  • 22Ndilu
  • 29Mendy
  • 40Jan
Referee:
Benoît Bastien

Match Stats

Home TeamBordeauxAway TeamNantes
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home5
Away6
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home10
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Bordeaux 0, Nantes 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Bordeaux 0, Nantes 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Marcus Coco (Nantes).

  4. Post update

    Toma Basic (Bordeaux) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Pedro Chirivella (Nantes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Toma Basic (Bordeaux).

  7. Post update

    Offside, Nantes. Marcus Coco tries a through ball, but Bridge Ndilu is caught offside.

  8. Booking

    Bridge Ndilu (Nantes) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Bridge Ndilu (Nantes).

  10. Post update

    Samuel Kalu (Bordeaux) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Nantes. Ludovic Blas replaces Abdoul Kader Bamba.

  12. Booking

    Pedro Chirivella (Nantes) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Pedro Chirivella (Nantes).

  14. Post update

    Samuel Kalu (Bordeaux) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Nantes. Conceded by Youssouf Sabaly.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Andrei Girotto (Nantes) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Fabio.

  17. Booking

    Otávio (Bordeaux) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Imran Louza (Nantes) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Otávio (Bordeaux).

  20. Post update

    Andrei Girotto (Nantes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 21st August 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Nantes10100001
2Bordeaux10100001
3Angers00000000
4Brest00000000
5Dijon00000000
6Lens00000000
7Lille00000000
8Lorient00000000
9Lyon00000000
10Marseille00000000
11Metz00000000
12Monaco00000000
13Montpellier00000000
14Nice00000000
15Nîmes00000000
16PSG00000000
17Reims00000000
18Rennes00000000
19Saint-Étienne00000000
20Strasbourg00000000
