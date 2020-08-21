Match ends, Bordeaux 0, Nantes 0.
Bordeaux 0-0 Nantes: First Ligue 1 game for 167 days ends goalless
-
- From the section European Football
The French Ligue 1 season got under way - 167 days after the 2019-20 campaign was curtailed - as Nantes were held by 10-man Bordeaux.
The game was brought forward after the original season-opener between Marseille and Saint-Etienne was postponed following four positive coronavirus tests at Marseille.
The 2019-20 campaign was ended in April because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Champions League finalists Paris St-Germain were awarded the title.
The French league has informed teams that more than three positive cases at a club would likely lead to a postponement.
Friday's fixture at Bordeaux - who were among the sides to play on Ligue 1's final contested round of fixtures on Sunday, 8 March - was played in an empty stadium.
The hosts had Mehdi Zerkane sent-off after 20 minutes but held out for a goalless draw in an otherwise uneventful match.
There was only one shot from inside the box in the entire game, the lowest total in a Ligue 1 match since data was first recorded in 2006-07.
PSG, who face Bayern Munich in the Champions League final on Sunday, are set to begin their campaign in the second round of fixtures on 29 August.
Line-ups
Bordeaux
- 1Costil
- 20Sabaly
- 24Baysse
- 6Koscielny
- 29PoundjéSubstituted forKwatengat 75'minutes
- 17ZerkaneBooked at 20mins
- 5Passos SantosBooked at 87mins
- 26Basic
- 12de PrevilleBooked at 59minsSubstituted forBriandat 64'minutes
- 9MajaSubstituted forOudinat 45'minutes
- 18HwangSubstituted forKaluat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Sitoe
- 7Briand
- 8Pardo
- 10Kalu
- 15Mendy
- 16Poussin
- 23Benito
- 25Kwateng
- 28Oudin
Nantes
- 1Lafont
- 2da Silva
- 3Girotto
- 4Pallois
- 14TraoréBooked at 45minsSubstituted forAppiahat 82'minutes
- 32BambaSubstituted forBlasat 90'minutes
- 26Louza
- 5ChirivellaBooked at 89mins
- 27Simon
- 7CoulibalySubstituted forNdiluat 67'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 18MoutoussamySubstituted forCocoat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Pereira De Sa
- 10Blas
- 11Coco
- 12Appiah
- 15Basila
- 20Youan
- 22Ndilu
- 29Mendy
- 40Jan
- Referee:
- Benoît Bastien
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bordeaux 0, Nantes 0.
Post update
Foul by Marcus Coco (Nantes).
Post update
Toma Basic (Bordeaux) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Pedro Chirivella (Nantes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Toma Basic (Bordeaux).
Post update
Offside, Nantes. Marcus Coco tries a through ball, but Bridge Ndilu is caught offside.
Booking
Bridge Ndilu (Nantes) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Bridge Ndilu (Nantes).
Post update
Samuel Kalu (Bordeaux) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Nantes. Ludovic Blas replaces Abdoul Kader Bamba.
Booking
Pedro Chirivella (Nantes) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Pedro Chirivella (Nantes).
Post update
Samuel Kalu (Bordeaux) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Nantes. Conceded by Youssouf Sabaly.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Andrei Girotto (Nantes) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Fabio.
Booking
Otávio (Bordeaux) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Imran Louza (Nantes) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Otávio (Bordeaux).
Post update
Andrei Girotto (Nantes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.