John Egan: Sheffield United and Republic of Ireland defender signs new Blades contract

Egan scored in successive games in July - against Burnley and Wolves

Sheffield United defender John Egan has signed an improved contract, which keeps him with the club until 2024.

The 27-year-old Republic of Ireland international played in 36 Premier League games last season as the Blades finished ninth.

"It's a reward for the influence John has on the team and at the football club,” said boss Chris Wilder.

“He’s been part of our climb over the last two years, he's been outstanding and taken his game to the next level.”

Egan joined the Blades in July 2018 for a then club-record fee of £4m from Brentford, with his original contract running until 2022.

He helped Sheffield United win promotion from the Championship in 2018-19 and then played a crucial role last season as they finished in their best position since 1991-92.

Egan said: "The last two years have probably been the most successful of my career and to sign a new contract is brilliant - I'm really looking forward to the future.

"I've loved my time here. We won promotion in the first year and had a really good first season back in the Premier League, so now it’s about building on that and improving."