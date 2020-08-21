Transfer rumours: Chilwell, Gabriel, Havertz, Wilshere, Thiago, Sancho, Doucoure, Rodrigo

Chelsea could complete the signing of Leicester's 23-year-old full-back Ben Chilwell as early as next week in a deal worth between £40m and £50m. (Talksport)

The Blues are also closing in on the signing of Kai Havertz after holding further talks with Bayer Leverkusen over a fee for the 21-year-old Germany winger. (Guardian)

Arsenal are close to completing the transfer of Gabriel Magalhaes after the 22-year-old Brazilian centre-back completed a medical after a fee of up to £27m was agreed with Lille. The Gunners have offered a five-year contract, although Napoli have not given up hope of signing the player. (Times, subscription required)

If Napoli miss out on Gabriel, they could make a move for Arsenal's German defender Shkodran Mustafi, 28. (Daily Star)

West Ham are trying to get England midfielder Jack Wilshere, 28, off their wage bill and are willing to buy out the final year of his contract or subsidise a move to another club. (Times, subscription required)

Chelsea are in advanced talks with Paris St-Germain captain Thiago Silva, with the 35-year-old Brazil defender set to leave PSG on a free transfer after Sunday's Champions League final against Bayern Munich. (The Athletic, subscription required)

Lille goalkeeper Mike Maignan, 25, is also a target of the Stamford Bridge club. (Le10 Sport via Star)

Manchester City have agreed a deal with Napoli over the signing of Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly, 29. (Sports Illustrated)

Jadon Sancho’s team-mates at Borussia Dortmund are convinced the 20-year-old England forward, linked with a move to Manchester United, will remain with the Bundesliga side for one more year following his involvement in pre-season training. (Telegraph, subscription required)

Everton are offering 27-year-old French midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure a £120,000-a-week deal as they bid to sign him from Watford. (Football Insider)

Leeds United are targeting Valencia and Spain striker Rodrigo, 29, as a key summer signing. (Mail)

Marcelo Bielsa has also set his sights on Freiburg centre-back Robin Koch, 24, after missing out on Brighton's Ben White. (Sun)

West Brom want to re-sign Croatia midfielder Filip Krovinovic, 24, and England Under-21 midfielder Grady Diangana, 22, after successful loan spells from Benfica and West Ham respectively. (Mail)

Championship sides Swansea City and Nottingham Forest want 29-year-old French centre-half Mathieu Peybernes, who plays for second tier Spanish side UD Almeria. (Radio Marca, in Spanish)