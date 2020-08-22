Paris St-Germain are chasing a first Champions League triumph

Champions League final: Paris St-Germain v Bayern Munich Date: Sunday 23 August Kick-off: 20:00 BST Venue: Estadio da Luz, Lisbon Coverage: Full match commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Bayern Munich are ready to "give it all" and finish an impressive season in style by winning the Champions League, says boss Hansi Flick.

The German champions and cup winners have been in ruthless form in 2019-20 and end the season against Paris St-Germain in the final in Lisbon on Sunday.

Should they win the Champions League for the first time since 2013, Bayern will complete only the second European-domestic treble in their proud history.

"It is a special game," said Flick, whose side have won all 10 games in this season's Champions League.

"We have made a huge step forward in terms of our development and the team is ready to give it all and try and win."

Team news

Bayern defender Jerome Boateng, 31, faces a late fitness test after coming off in the semi-final win over Lyon with a muscular problem.

"I talked to him this morning and he is going to be part of the final practice session," said Flick on Saturday when asked about the former Manchester City player's chances of playing.

France defender Benjamin Pavard, 24, is also available again after coming off the bench in the 3-0 win against Lyon - his first competitive action since 4 July after suffering a damaged ankle.

"I'm pleased that Benjamin has managed to be with us and I'm sure that he's 100% fit," added Flick.

"However, Saturday will be another test and after that, I'll consider the options with my team."

Bayern Munich last won the Champions League in 2013 by beating Borussia Dortmund 2-1 at Wembley

Bayern will not play it safe

Bayern have swept all before them in this season's competition, including a crushing 8-2 win over Barcelona in a one-leg quarter-final.

Their attack has been relentless, with the team scoring 42 goals in 10 games - including 10 in two group matches against Tottenham and seven over two legs against Chelsea in the last 16.

Flick said he will not play it safe against PSG, who possess one of the planet's finest forward lines in Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Angel di Maria.

"In our games over the last 10 months we've always tried to impose our style on the opposition and always played with a high line," added Flick.

"Ultimately we've got results doing that, so we won't change too much on that score."

Bayern forward Robert Lewandowski has scored 15 Champions League goals this season, two behind the record set by Cristiano Ronaldo in 2013-14.

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has scored 55 goals in all competitions in 2019-20

27 years since a French team won Champions League - the stats