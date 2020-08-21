Shane Duffy: Celtic interest in Brighton centre-half confirmed by Neil Lennon

Shane Duffy's last start for Brighton came in a 3-0 home defeat by Manchester United in June

Celtic are interested in signing Brighton & Hove Albion and Republic of Ireland centre-half Shane Duffy, manager Neil Lennon has confirmed.

He also revealed that, although there is interest from a Middle Eastern club in Australia midfielder Tom Rogic, nothing has been agreed.

And he ruled out a loan exit for Scotland striker Leigh Griffiths.

"I think there's common knowledge that there has been interest that's been expressed," Lennon said of Duffy.

However, asked about the 28-year-old who made 14 starts and seven substitute appearances for the Premier League club last season as well as eight for his country, he stressed: "That's all it is."

Duffy, who has three years left on his Brighton contract, has also been linked with rivals in the English top-flight.

Griffiths, who joined Celtic in 2014 from Wolverhampton Wanderers, has yet to make an appearance this season.

He will be sidelined for another couple of weeks by a calf injury that will keep him out of Scotland's Nations League matches against Israel and Czech Republic next month.

With Celtic having signed Swiss striker Albian Ajeti from West Ham United this summer, it had led to speculation that the 30-year-old Scot could be sent out on loan to regain match fitness.

"I've seen that mooted in the rumour mill," Lennon said. "There is nothing in that at all."

Rogic made 23 starts for Celtic last season - fewer than at any time since he became a first-team regular in 2015 - and has yet to feature in three games this term.

"I like Tom Rogic, I think he's a fantastic player and I'd like to have him around, but we'll see how that pans out," Lennon said of interest in the 27-year-old.