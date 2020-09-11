Cymru Premier round-up: Nomads begin title defence

Champions Nomads 'will rise to the challenge'

JD Cymru Premier

Saturday, 11 September

Aberystwyth Town v Cardiff Met; 14:30 BST: Gavin Allen is now in charge of Aberystwyth, who finished the disrupted 2019-20 season in ninth spot. Cardiff Met had been in pole position to secure the play-off spot and were in the Welsh Cup semi-finals when the season came to an abrupt end. Last season's corresponding fixture ended in a 2-2 draw.

Barry Town United v The New Saints; 14:30 BST: Both sides come into their opening league fixture on the back of contrasting fortunes in the Europa League - Barry were beaten 5-1 by NSÍ Runavík in the Faroe Islands while Saints beat Slovakia's MSK Zilina 3-1. Saints won 4-1 at Jenner Park last season.

Caernarfon Town v Penybont; 14:30 BST: Caernarfon beat Penybont 3-2 when the sides met at The Oval a year ago. There have been a number of changes at Caernarfon during recent months most notably Nathan Craig leaving for Flint and boss Sean Eardley returning to Llandudno. Penybont begin their second season in the top-flight after finishing the disrupted 2019-20 outside the drop zone.

Flint Town United v Newtown; 14:30 BST: Flint return to the Cymru Premier for the first time since 1998 - promoted as Cymru North runners-up after champions Prestatyn Town were refused a Tier One licence. Flint were among the league's founder members, as were Newtown, who under Chris Hughes will be targeting a top six finish for the third successive season.

Haverfordwest County v Cefn Druids; 14:30 BST: Haverfordwest make their return to the Cymru Premier and like Flint, were promoted as Cymru South champions Swansea University did not secure a Tier One licence. Cefn Druids, who will be looking to improve on a disappointing 2019-20 campaign, have appointed Portuguese Bruno Lopes as manager. Both sides last met in the top-flight in 2010.

Connah's Quay Nomads v Bala Town; 17:45 BST: Connah's Quay begin the defence of their title at home to Bala, who finished third last season. Nomads striker Mike Wilde is set to make his 300th Cymru Premier appearance. Bala come into the game on the back of their Europa League win in Valletta, which came courtesy of a goal from Chris Venables, last season's player of the season and golden boot winner.

Tuesday, 15 September

Cardiff Met v Haverfordwest County; 19:45 BST

Cefn Druids v Flint Town United; 19:45 BST

Newtown v Caernarfon Town; 19:45 BST

Penybont v Aberystwyth Town; 19:45 BST