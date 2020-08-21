Henrik Larsson: Former Barcelona striker joins club's coaching staff

Henrik Larsson set up both goals in Barcelona's 2-1 win over Arsenal in the 2006 Champions League final

Former Barcelona player Henrik Larsson has joined the club's coaching staff on a two-year deal.

Larsson, 48, spent two seasons at Barca as a player from 2004 to 2006, winning two La Liga titles and the Champions League.

Former FC Twente and Hoffenheim head coach Alfred Schreuder has also joined Ronald Koeman's backroom team.

Koeman left his role as Netherlands boss to succeed Quique Setien as Barcelona head coach on Wednesday.

The Dutchman played alongside ex-Sweden striker Larsson at Feyenoord between 1995 and 1997.

Larsson also had spells at Celtic and Manchester United during his playing career, as well as earning 106 caps for Sweden.

Since his retirement from playing in 2009, he has coached Landskrona, Falkenberg and Helsingborg in his homeland.

'Get your €100m or don't even bother to contact us'

Russian club Spartak Moscow jokingly responded to news of Larsson's appointment by warning Barcelona it would take at least 100m euros (£90m) to consider selling Jordan Larsson - Henrik's son - to the Spanish club.

The 23-year-old joined Spartak in 2019 having previously played for Hogaborg Helsingborg, NEC and Norrkoping.