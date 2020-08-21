Celtic hosting fan test event against Motherwell would be 'fantastic' - Neil Lennon

Standing outside Celtic Park on a matchday is as close as Celtic fans have been able to get to their team

Celtic are "collaborating with the government" about using next weekend's game against Motherwell as a test event for fans, Neil Lennon has confirmed.

The champions hope the Scottish government will allow a small number of supporters to attend the Premiership game at Celtic Park.

"I'd imagine it would be a significantly low number coming in," the Celtic manager said.

"The protocols around the stadium are watertight."

The Premiership season began on 1 August without paying spectators because of Covid-19 safety measures.

But First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced on Thursday that sports stadiums could reopen to fans on 14 September with a "limited number of spectators and with strict physical distancing in place".

She also raised the possibility of test events taking place before then.

"The club are collaborating with the government to try and make this happen and later on down the line to open up the gates even more, so it would be brilliant," Lennon said.

"It's great having football back, but there's obviously that element that is missing and it's a huge element in the game that we all want back and that's the support."

Lennon was hopeful that stadiums would get the go-ahead to reopen along with gyms and swimming pools.

"We are hoping that we can use next week as a trial basis and hopefully it will work and be beneficial going forward," he added.