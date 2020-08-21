Northampton Town sign defenders Luka Racic and Cian Bolger

From the section

Luka Racic is a Denmark Under-21 international who has played nine times for Brentford

Northampton have signed Luka Racic on a season-long loan from Brentford and fellow central defender Cian Bolger from Lincoln City on a one-year deal.

Racic, 21, joined Championship side Brentford from FC Copenhagen in 2018 and has played nine games for the Bees.

Bolger, 28, began his career at Leicester and has played for nine different EFL clubs including Bristol Rovers, Bolton and Fleetwood.

He moved to Lincoln in January 2019 and featured 50 times for the Imps.

