Livingston eye Anthony Stokes after signing Monaco defender & striker

Livingston will hold talks with former Celtic striker Anthony Stokes, having loaned Monaco defender Julien Serrano and signed German striker Lars Lokotsch on a two-year deal.

Serrano, 22, has played 11 times for the French side - including a Champions League group stage tie - and spent last term at Belgian side Cercle Bruges.

Lokotsch, 24, arrives after leaving SV Rodinghausen in the German fourth tier.

Holt says he "has many of the same traits as Lyndon Dykes".

Both will be available for Sunday's game at Aberdeen.

Former Falkirk, Hibs and Celtic forward Stokes, meanwhile, has been without a club since leaving Iranian side Persepolis earlier this year.

Livingston manager Gary Holt says that he will hold talks with the player next week and that, contrary to reports, a deal is "not done and dusted".

"He's another one that's on the radar," said Holt. "In the past I'll be honest we probably wouldn't have got him but there's an opportunity there.

"I like what he brings, the qualities he has got. Hopefully we can have a chat and take it from there."

