Cymru Premier: Wales' top football division sets start date for new season

Connah's Quay (in red) were crowned Cymru Premier champions after the 2019-20 season was ended due to the coronavirus pandemic in March.

The Cymru Premier League, Wales' top football division, will return on Friday, 11 September after the Welsh Government granted the division elite athletic status.

Fans will not be permitted initially.

There are currently no plans to allow football at levels below the Cymru Premier to resume.

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) says it has submitted plans for the Cymru Premier to be included in future pilot programmes with crowds allowed.

The FAW says it appreciates any further relaxing of the rules is dependent on coronavirus infection rates remaining low.

Plans for three small-scale outdoor arts and sports events in Wales, with up to 100 people, as a trial have been announced by First Minister Mark Drakeford.