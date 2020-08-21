Cardiff City: Welsh Government rejects fan request

The Cardiff City Stadium has a capacity of 33,280

The Welsh Government has rejected a bid from Cardiff City to stage a pre-season friendly with a limited number of fans in attendance.

The Bluebirds wrote to the Welsh Government proposing to stage a test event in a home friendly against Cheltenham Town on 1 September.

Cardiff City Supporters' Club says the club sent a 40-page document to the Welsh Government outlining their aim.

However, the request was rejected and the fans have expressed disappointment.

Cardiff City Supporters' Club's Vince Alm wrote in a social media post that the Bluebirds' submission included contributions from academics, the English Football League (EFL) and other sporting bodies and clubs including the Welsh Rugby Union, Swansea City, Glamorgan Cricket Club and the Football Association of Wales.

Cardiff, fellow Championship side Swansea and League Two club Newport County will all begin their campaigns on Saturday, 12 September, but their fixtures will be played behind closed doors until further notice.

The Cymru Premier League, Wales' top football division, will return on Friday, 11 September after the Welsh Government granted the division elite athletic status, but fans will not be permitted initially.

The Welsh Government has announced two sporting test events for the coming weeks, a triathlon competition at Pembrey Country Park, Carmarthenshire, and a car rally at Trac Mon racing circuit on Anglesey.

The events will see a maximum of 100 people able to gather. It is understood Cardiff City had hoped to host around around 2,000 spectators for the pre-season friendly and would have opened one stand.

Pilot events have already taken place in England while Scotland's First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, confirmed sports stadiums there could reopen to fans on 14 September with restricted numbers in attendance.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said the aim of holding the sports events over the coming weeks was to "learn from how we can safely hold outdoor events while maintaining social distancing".

"We will also learn from pilots being conducted across the UK, in reopening professional sport and indoor theatre to supporters and audiences, so we base our decisions on the best possible evidence available," he said.

"We will continue to talk with event organisers about the possible resumption of some other activities later in the autumn."

The Welsh Government said the events would be subject to strict risk assessments.

"In three weeks' time, if these events have been successful and the virus remains effectively suppressed, I hope I can say those sorts of events can become more routinely available in Wales," Drakeford added.

The EFL says that no proposals for test events with fans have yet been ratified.

"The EFL continues to work closely with the Department for Culture, Media and Sport and the Sports Ground Safety Authority regarding proposals for pilot events to take place, with all EFL clubs having aspirations to allow the return of fans into stadiums as soon as it is safe to do so," a spokesperson told BBC Sport Wales.

"As yet, all proposals await approval and therefore no further details can be provided."