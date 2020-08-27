Last updated on .From the section Kilmarnock

Youssouf Mulumbu was a favourite with Kilmarnock fans

Former DR Congo captain Youssouf Mulumbu is close to agreeing a third stint at Kilmarnock.

The 33-year-old midfielder has been without a club since being released by Celtic in May 2019.

He has been training with the Ayrshire club and the departure of Mohamed El Makrini could free up wages for the former West Brom and Norwich player.

El Makrini, who has not featured this season, has flown to Norway for talks with IK Start.

"If he decides to go that could allow us to do something with Youssouf," explained manager Alex Dyer. "If not then we still have a player who played a big part for us last season."

Mulumbu ended season 2018-19 on loan to Kilmarnock, playing 12 times.

He had moved to Celtic after impressing for the Rugby Park outfit during previous season but only made three appearances for the Scottish champions.

Dyer expressed doubts over Mulumbu returning to action in time for Saturday's game with Dundee United but said: "I'm sure we could get him ready to play even a bit part soon enough.

"He's not played for a while but a player of that ability never loses it.

"He's the type of character we could use around here. He's a great person and since he walked back in for training this week it's been like he's never been away."