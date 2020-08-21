Lydia Williams: Arsenal goalkeeper faces spell out after ankle surgery

Lydia Williams has won 88 caps and played for Australia at last year's World Cup

New Arsenal goalkeeper Lydia Williams faces a spell on the sidelines after undergoing surgery on an ankle injury suffered in pre-season.

The Australia international, 32, only joined the Gunners from Melbourne City last month.

She will miss Saturday's Women's Champions League quarter-final against Paris St-Germain and the start of the Women's Super League season next month.

Arsenal say Williams "is expected to return in the coming months".

After their participation in the Champions League knockout stages taking place in northern Spain, Arsenal begin their Super League campaign at home to Reading on 6 September.