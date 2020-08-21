David Marshall: Derby County sign Wigan Athletic goalkeeper

David Marshall has suffered relegations with his previous four clubs - Norwich, Cardiff, Hull and Wigan

Derby County have signed Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall from Wigan Athletic on a two-year deal.

Marshall, 35, has made more than 500 senior appearances for Celtic, Norwich, Cardiff, Hull and Wigan in the top two tiers of English and Scottish football.

The experienced keeper, capped 33 times by his country, is one of several high-profile stars to leave relegated Wigan.

"He will be a positive addition to not only our goalkeeping department but our squad," said Rams boss Phillip Cocu.

"David is an experienced goalkeeper and he has played at the highest level in both England and Scotland - and he has also performed at international level."

Marshall follows a number of senior players including Kieffer Moore, Antonee Robinson, Chey Dunkley and Joe Williams in departing crisis club Wigan since they were relegated to League One due to a 12-point deduction for going into administration.

Ben Hamer and Kelle Roos shared the goalkeeping gloves for Derby last season but the former has returned to Huddersfield Town after his Pride Park loan spell ended.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.