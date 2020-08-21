Robbie McKenzie: Gillingham sign former Hull City defender

Robbie McKenzie's final Hull appearance came in a 5-1 defeat at Stoke on 7 March

Gillingham have signed defender Robbie McKenzie after his release by fellow League One club Hull City.

Centre-back McKenzie, 21, has played 26 Championship games for the Tigers but did not feature after lockdown as Hull were relegated from the second tier.

He could play against his old club in the season opener after Hull were given a first-day trip to the Priestfield.

"Robbie is experienced at Championship level for such a young age," said Gills boss Steve Evans.

Gillingham have not specified the length of McKenzie's contract.

