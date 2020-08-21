Alfie McCalmont: NI midfielder pens new Leeds United deal until 2024

Alfie McCalmont made his senior Northern Ireland debut against Luxembourg in September

Leeds United have announced that Northern Ireland midfielder Alfie McCalmont has signed a four-year deal to remain at Elland Road.

McCalmont, 20, was a regular for the club's Under-23s and featured regularly in Marcelo Bielsa's matchday squad as Leeds won the Championship.

He made his Leeds debut in the Carabao Cup against Salford City in August.

That was followed by his senior international debut against Luxembourg in September.

McCalmont has been a regular for Northern Ireland's U21s in recent years under Ian Baraclough, who replaced Michael O'Neill as the senior manager at Windsor Park in June.