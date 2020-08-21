Derry City: Candystripes sign Cameron McJannet on short-term deal

Cameron McJannet
Cameron McJannet joins Derry City after a spell with Championship outfit Stoke City
League of Ireland: Derry City v Cork City
Venue: The Brandywell Date: Friday, 21 August Kick-off: 17:45 BST
Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Foyle and online

Derry City have signed English defender Cameron McJannet until the end of the League of Ireland season.

The 21-year-old joins midfielder Jake Dunwoody in moving to the club after leaving Stoke City.

Due to quarantine, McJannet will be unavailable for Cork City's trip to the Brandywell on Friday evening.

The Candystripes sit eighth in the table after eight games, one place ahead of Cork.

Derry boss Declan Devine said McJannet, who can play centre back or left back, would be able to "fill the void" left by the injured Ally Gilchrist.

McJannet spent four years at Stoke City, who he joined from Luton Town, but was released this summer after failing to make a first-team breakthrough at the Championship club.

