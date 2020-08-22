Paddy Burns' American dream - Sun cream, homesickness and making it pro

A home away from home - Paddy Burns settles into his dorm at Notre Dame

While becoming a professional footballer is the dream of many growing up, having a back-up option isn't a bad idea.

The production line from Irish Premiership club Glenavon to professional football has been well documented.

In the past two years, Bobby Burns, Mark Sykes, Rhys Marshall, Josh Daniels and Joel Cooper have all moved to full-time football in England, Scotland or the Republic of Ireland after spells at Mourneview Park.

Paddy Burns, Bobby's younger brother, harbours the same dream - however his route is through the more unconventional method of a scholarship in the USA.

A Northern Ireland youth international, Burns made the move to the famed Notre Dame University in August and says the College gives him a chance to plan for all eventualities.

"My number one priority, for as long as I can remember, has been to become a professional footballer," said the 19-year-old.

"I think academics and sport both go hand-in-hand. You have to have a back-up because anything can happen.

"I am going to throw the kitchen sink at football, and Notre Dame has a good tradition of getting players drafted into the MLS, which would be a dream come true.

"But if something happens where that isn't possible, then I want to have an education and there are not many better places to get it than Notre Dame."

I've settled in well

After finishing his A-Level year at St Malachy's in 2019, Crumlin native Burns took a gap year to "weigh up" his options.

"The American system is a bit different which is why I wanted to come here," he said.

"You pick a range of classes, so right now I am studying French, Spanish, technology, maths and a course called writing and rhetoric, which is basically English.

"I would consider going to law school as a post grad, but we'll see how things go."

Burns says Conal Fagan has been a big help since moving to the USA

He admits returning to education has been the most-difficult aspect of making the move to Indiana.

"The toughest bit so far has been the academic side. There are a lot of classes and trying to fit it in on top of training has been tough." added Burns.

"It's almost a full-time set-up with the amount we are training, and you are expected to do your own stuff on top of that."

Burns credits Derry expat Conal Fagan, who played underage football for Northern Ireland with Bobby, for helping make the move to America.

"Conal is a top guy and he has been unbelievable in helping me settle in. From picking me up from the airport to introducing me to people, he has been a massive help."

Standard higher than expected

Burns broke into the first team at Irish Premiership outfit Glenavon last season, his first taste of senior football.

"It is probably a higher standard than I was expecting," said Burns of his university team. "They are fit, strong and decent on the ball too.

"It's quite different to Glenavon in that the oldest player in the squad is 23, so you don't have that experience. Compared to the Irish League, where players have been there and done it, the game management is a bit different over here.

"It's been tough adapting to the heat, so I've got the factor 50 sun cream on and have been downing gallons of water before we train."

Burns broke into the Glenavon first-team last season

With the climate surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic, Burns gets tested weekly and gets his temperature taken every day.

Coronavirus has already forced the cancellation of the National Championships in November, however he is still hoping to compete in the Atlantic Coast Conference, one of the top College divisions in America.

"We're still hopeful of some conference games," he said.

"If it was a normal year, we would be hoping to have our first game in September but at the minute it is just waiting for confirmation of what is going to happen."

Bobby 'an unbelievable role model'

Born 15 months apart, Bobby and Paddy have followed the similar roads in life. They both played for St Malachy's football teams and were Head Boy at the school. Both played for Glenavon, with a loan spell at Knockbreda, and both are left-sided players.

"Bobby has been an unbelievable role model for me and (youngest sibling) Malachy," Paddy said.

"He jokes that he does all the hard work and we just follow him. We've all got similar skill sets, we're similar people and we've similar goals.

"In my head, anything that Bobby could do then I could do it too."

Malachy, Bobby and Paddy are a tight family unit

Since leaving Glenavon for Hearts in 2018, Bobby had a loan spell in Australia's A League before securing a move to Football League newcomers Barrow, and Paddy says his brother's experiences have shaped his approach to being away from home.

"Seeing how Bobby dealt with homesickness and being away form home, yet succeed, fills me with belief that I can do the same," he added.

"Bobby has given me advice about missing home and having tough days.

"You just have to immerse yourself in the culture, do the best you can and keep in touch with people back home.

"Knowing there is light at the end of the tunnel and your family are so proud of you, that helps you find extra motivation to get through it."