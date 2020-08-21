Scotland U21: Rangers' Nathan Patterson & Leeds' Liam McCarron get call-ups

From the section

Nathan Patterson, left, and Liam McCarron have both been promoted from the under-19 side

Rangers full-back Nathan Patterson and Leeds United winger Liam McCarron have been given their first Scotland under-21 call-ups.

Scot Gemmill has promoted the under-19 caps for the European Championship qualifier in Lithuania on 8 September.

Motherwell midfielder David Turnbull and Hull City forward James Scott return after injury.

However, Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour misses out after undergoing knee surgery.

Scotland are third in their section at the halfway point of the campaign, three points adrift of leaders Czech Republic.

Scotland Under-21 squad: Doohan (Ross County), Robby McCrorie (Livingston), Wright (Rangers); Harvie (MK Dons), Johnston (Feyenoord), Mayo (Rangers), Ross McCrorie (Aberdeen), McIntyre (Reading), Patterson (Rangers), Porteous (Hibernian), Campbell (Motherwell), Ferguson (Aberdeen), Kelly (Ross County), Smith (Hamilton), Turnbull (Motherwell); Hornby (Stade de Reims), McCarron (Leeds), McLennan (Aberdeen), Middleton (Rangers), Scott (Hull)