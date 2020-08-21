Ryan Kent: Rangers reject Leeds United's £10m offer for winger

Rangers have rejected an offer for winger Ryan Kent from Leeds United worth around £10m, says manager Steven Gerrard.

The 23-year-old Englishman joined Rangers from Liverpool for a fee reported to be £6.5m in September 2019 after an initial year-long loan.

He has made 80 appearances for the Glasgow side, scoring 16 goals.

"The message is hands off - Ryan is a player we want to keep hold of.," Gerrard said.

"Yes we've had contact from Leeds. An opening bid has been strongly rejected. They are way, way off with that opening bid. That's the truth and the reality. He's a player who is not for sale."

Kent, who was linked with Leeds before joining Rangers, came through the youth ranks at Anfield and had loan spells with Coventry City, Barnsley, Freiburg and Bristol City before heading for the Scottish Premiership.

More to follow.