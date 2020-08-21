Maribor tie was 'big carrot' for players - Coleraine boss Kearney

Coleraine players congratulate goalscorer James McLaughlin after he scored the winning goal

Coleraine manager Oran Kearney says the prospect of a tie away to Slovenian side Maribor acted as an incentive for his side to see off La Fiorita in their Europa League preliminary round tie.

James McLaughlin's stunning late strike at the Showgrounds saw the Bannsiders progress to next week's first round.

"Maribor was a big carrot, knowing the fixture and knowing the stadium we could be visiting," said Kearney.

"I urged the players to grab the opportunity with both hands," he added.

"We will do our homework and look forward to the trip to Slovenia."

Thursday's 1-0 victory over the side from San Marino was Coleraine's first in European competition for 17 years and Kearney's first as a manager.

"It was very significant in many ways but for me the big onus was to repay the favour and say thankyou to the club who have looked after me and the players so well over the last few months of Covid," explained the former St Mirren boss.

"This win is for everyone associated with the club.

"Considering we knew pretty much nothing about them and had no footage of them the way the players dealt with the whole scenario and the whole occasion was fantastic."

'Goal was worth the wait'

Kearney believes his charges ran out deserved winners and praised McLaughlin for his "great first touch and brilliant finish".

"In the first half I thought we were strong and dominant into a very strong breeze and restricted them to very little and had a few chances ourselves.

"For the first 20 minutes they looked bright, but then they started to fade a bit.

"In the second half we cranked it up a few gears and I thought the goal we had ruled out was dubious enough.

"We had a few other good chances but it was good to see James slot it in at the end. The goal was worth the wait, it was a fantastic finish."