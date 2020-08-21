Champions Glasgow City face Celtic in re-match to start SWPL season

Celtic beat Glasgow City in February before the season was halted by the Covid-19 pandemic

Glasgow City and Celtic face a re-match of their last competitive fixture when the Scottish Women's Premier League season starts.

In February, Celtic beat the reigning champions 2-1 in the opening league game of a 2020 season, which was later halted, then deemed null and void.

Celtic's new professional outfit will host their rivals on 18 October.

Promoted Hearts visit Rangers, who are the league's other first professional outfit.

Hibernian, who were runners-up in the 2019 season, host Edinburgh rivals Spartans, while Motherwell visit Forfar Farmington.

City, who face Wolfsburg in last season's Covid-19 delayed Women's Champions quarter-final on Friday, have won 14 domestic league titles in a row.

The eight SWPL 1 sides, and the 10 in SWPL 2, play each other three times before the league concludes on 2 May.

Opening-day fixtures, 18 October

SWPL 1

Celtic v Glasgow City

Forfar Farmington v Motherwell

Hibernian v Spartans

Rangers v Heart of Midlothian

SWPL 2

Aberdeen v Kilmarnock

Dundee United v Boroughmuir

Hamilton Academical v Stirling University

Partick Thistle v Glasgow Girls

St Johnstone v Queen's Park