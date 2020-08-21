Champions Glasgow City face Celtic in re-match to start SWPL season
Glasgow City and Celtic face a re-match of their last competitive fixture when the Scottish Women's Premier League season starts.
In February, Celtic beat the reigning champions 2-1 in the opening league game of a 2020 season, which was later halted, then deemed null and void.
Celtic's new professional outfit will host their rivals on 18 October.
Promoted Hearts visit Rangers, who are the league's other first professional outfit.
Hibernian, who were runners-up in the 2019 season, host Edinburgh rivals Spartans, while Motherwell visit Forfar Farmington.
City, who face Wolfsburg in last season's Covid-19 delayed Women's Champions quarter-final on Friday, have won 14 domestic league titles in a row.
The eight SWPL 1 sides, and the 10 in SWPL 2, play each other three times before the league concludes on 2 May.
Opening-day fixtures, 18 October
SWPL 1
Celtic v Glasgow City
Forfar Farmington v Motherwell
Hibernian v Spartans
Rangers v Heart of Midlothian
SWPL 2
Aberdeen v Kilmarnock
Dundee United v Boroughmuir
Hamilton Academical v Stirling University
Partick Thistle v Glasgow Girls
St Johnstone v Queen's Park