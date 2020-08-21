Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Morelos, Trabzonspor, Kilmarnock, Hearts, Livingston

Celtic have had a £4.5m bid for 26-year-old Ghanaian forward Caleb Ekuban, who was previously on the books at Leeds United, rejected by Trabzonspor, with the Turkish club holding out for £6.3m. (fanatik.com.tr via The Herald)

Rangers would be pulling off a "massive coup" if they could sign Sheffield United midfielder John Lundstram, according to former England striker Kevin Phillips, the 26-year-old having been linked with the Glasgow club along with Burnley and West Ham United as he enters the final year of his contract. (Daily Record)

Lille president Gerard Lopez has confirmed a £16m bid for striker Alfredo Morelos was rejected by Rangers but admitted it is unlikely the Ligue 1 club will renew their interest any time soon with the Ibrox outfit holding out for £4m more. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen are keen to sign 29-year-old former Inverness Caledonian Thistle midfielder Marley Watkins on loan from Bristol City until January. (Daily Record)

Livingston are poised to offer a one-year contract to former Celtic and Republic of Ireland striker Anthony Stokes as a replacement for Lyndon Dykes, who joined Queens Park Rangers for £2m this week, with the 32-year-old a free agent after leaving Iranian club Persepolis. (Daily Record)

Former Sunderland manager Gus Poyet, who has been out of work since leaving Bordeaux in 2018, has revealed he turned down a move to Kilmarnock last summer as replacement for Steve Clarke. (Daily Record)

Rangers will match the feat achieved by the club's "Iron Curtain" defence of 1949-50 if they prevent Kilmarnock from scoring on Saturday to go without conceding a goal in their opening five league games of the season. (The National)

Castore, the maker of Rangers' new kits, has apologised to fans of the Ibrox club after a stream of complaints following suggestions that there is a noticeable difference in quality between strips made in Turkey and China. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic hope to be granted Scottish government permission to let fans back into their stadium for next weekend's top flight visit of Motherwell after it was pencilled in as the potential first pilot event as Covid-19 lockdown measures are eased. (Daily Record)

The Scottish Rugby Union is lobbying for next Friday night's Pro14 clash between Edinburgh and Glasgow Warriors to be the first test event for supporters at Scottish sports grounds. (The Scotsman)

Hearts hope to get permission to resume training during a key meeting with Scottish football's joint response group on Friday afternoon. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Hearts' new chief executive, Andrew McKinlay, has revealed that his great, great grandfather, George Mitchell, was a founding member of the club back in 1874 and scored against Hibernian in a cup final. (The Scotsman)