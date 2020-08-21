Sportscene: Scotland manager & internationals in pundits line-up

Scotland national team coach Shelley Kerr and striker Steven Naismith will both be among the pundits on the Sportscene sofa this weekend.

Former internationals Shaun Maloney and Michael Stewart will also provide analysis across the weekend's shows.

Kerr and Maloney will join Jonathan Sutherland for Saturday's edition, while Steven Thompson hosts with Naismith and Stewart on Sunday.

Thompson and Julie Fleeting are guests on Saturday's results show from 16:30.

Saturday's highlights will be shown at 19:30 on BBC Scotland and online, and repeated on BBC One Scotland at 22:20.

The Sunday edition will first air at 19:15 on the BBC Scotland channel, before being shown again at 22:30 on BBC One Scotland.

Keep up to date with all the games on BBC Radio Scotland and on the BBC Scotland Sport website.

Off the Ball with Stuart Cosgrove and Tam Cowan will be on air on both Saturday and Sunday from 12:00-14:00.