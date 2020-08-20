Soccer Aid: Wayne Rooney to manage England with Sam Allardyce as co-manager

Sam Allardyce will be Rooney's co-manager

Wayne Rooney will manage England in the Soccer Aid charity football match at Old Trafford in September.

Rooney, England's all-time leading goalscorer, has been given special dispensation by Derby, where he is a player-coach, to lead the Three Lions against a World XI.

Sam Allardyce will act as Rooney's co-manager while David Seaman is England's goalkeeping coach.

Rooney, 34, said he has wanted to take part in Soccer Aid "for many years".

"Previously, I have never been able to make the dates work, but this year was obviously different," he said.

"I was enormously proud to be asked to manage the England team and although there will be no fans at the match, it is always special to go back to Old Trafford.

"Simply, representing your country is always a huge honour - and this game is no different."

The 2020 Soccer Aid match, which raises money for Unicef, was due to take place on 6 June but was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A new date has yet to be confirmed but it will take place behind closed doors.

Former England internationals Kelly Smith, David James and Lianne Sanderson, as well as former Manchester United and France defender Patrice Evra, will all make their Soccer Aid debuts this year, alongside famous faces such as Jason Manford, Joel Dommett, Santan Dave and James Bay.

Yaya Toure, Wes Brown, Katie Chapman and Robbie Keane have been confirmed to return, as have celebrities Olly Murs, Kem Cetinay, Marvin Humes and Joe Wicks.

Soccer Aid has raised more than £38m for Unicef since it began in 2006 and is regularly held at Manchester United's ground.