Europa League: Aberdeen & Motherwell discover opponents

Motherwell were knocked out by Stjarnan in their last European foray in 2014

Aberdeen will face NSI Runavik and Motherwell will take on Glentoran in the first round of Europa League qualifying on 27 August.

NSI Runavik of the Faroe Islands travel to Pittodrie after seeing off Welsh side Barry Town 5-1.

Meanwhile, Motherwell will host Northern Ireland's Glentoran who defeated Torshavn 1-0 in Belfast.

All Europa League qualifiers are being played over one leg. Rangers enter the competition in the second round.

This will be Aberdeen's seventh straight year in European competition while Stephen Robinson's Motherwell, who finished third last term, return following a six-year absence.