Football Supporters Association wants more protection for clubs

In August 2019, Bury FC became the first club to be expelled from England's Football League since 1992

The Football Supporters’ Association and fan groups are calling on football authorities and government to do more to protect clubs.

In the 2019-20 season, League One side Bury went out of business, Championship Wigan fell into administration and League Two Macclesfield were deducted points for the late payment of wages.

The coronavirus also threatens clubs’ futures, with no fans in grounds.

”There is a need for urgent action," said FSA chief executive Kevin Miles.

"The very existence of many clubs is under threat. If we don’t act now we might lose some forever.”

An initiative called Sustain The Game aims to “protect clubs, increase transparency, implement strong independent financial controls, strengthen the football pyramid, and increase supporter engagement”.

The campaign has been backed by fans’ organisations from most of the 92 Premier League and EFL clubs alongside those in the women’s game, non-league and high profile ex-professionals and pundits.

Political support comes in the shape of ex-sports minister Tracey Crouch, Labour’s shadow sports minister Alison McGovern and Liberal Democrats’ Daisy Cooper MP, the party’s sports spokesperson.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher, now a Sky Sports pundit, said: “The FSA's Sustain The Game campaign can play a massive role in protecting clubs. This is a difficult time for the game but a chance to make real changes. Supporters' have to be involved as well.”

On Wednesday, Seventh-tier Lewes FC called for FA Cup prize money to be redistributed to lower-league and women's clubs next season to help prevent them from "going out of existence".