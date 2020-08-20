Izzy Brown: Sheffield Wednesday sign Chelsea midfielder on season-long loan

From the section

Izzy Brown scored once in 28 appearances for Luton Town last season in all competitions

Sheffield Wednesday have signed Chelsea midfielder Izzy Brown on a season-long loan.

Brown, 23, spent last season on loan at fellow Championship club Luton Town, helping the Hatters to avoid relegation from the second tier.

He made 28 appearances in all competitions, scoring once.

Former West Bromwich Albion youngster Brown previously had loan spells with Rotherham United, Huddersfield Town, Brighton and Leeds United.

His time with Huddersfield coincided with their promotion to the Premier League via the Championship play-offs in 2017.