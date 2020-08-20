Ryan Waide: Ballymena United sign forward from Linfield

Ryan Waide spent last season on loan at Dungannon Swifts

Striker Ryan Waide has joined Irish Cup runners-up Ballymena United from Irish Premiership champions Linfield.

The 20-year-old spent last season on loan at Dungannon Swifts from the Blues.

"Ryan is a young man of great talent, ability and pace," Sky Blues boss David Jeffrey told Ballymena's website.

"He's an exciting talent who has suffered some misfortune but is now fit and ready to grasp the opportunity."

"He is versatile - he can play through the middle, wide and off the front man - and his attitude and desire to come and join us at Ballymena was most pleasing, and is always reassuring to see in a player."

After coming through the youth system at Linfield, Waide previously spent time on loan at Ards and Carrick Rangers before making the switch to Stangmore Park last season.

Waide will give Jeffrey a further attacking option on top of Adam Lecky, Cathair Friel and Kenny Kane.