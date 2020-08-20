Coleraine 1-0 La Fiorita: James McLaughlin strikes late to set up Maribor tie

Aaron Jarvis had a goal ruled out with 12 minutes remaining in normal time

James McLaughlin scored a late winner as Coleraine beat San Marino's La Fiorita 1-0 in the preliminary round of Europa League qualifying.

The two sides looked destined for extra-time after a frustrating evening at the Showgrounds.

However McLaughlin struck with two minutes remaining to set up a trip to face Maribor in Slovenia.

Coleraine earlier had a goal disallowed after Aaron Jarvis' header was ruled out for a foul in the penalty area.

La Fiorita frustrated Coleraine in a slow, yet feisty start to the game, which witnessed Josh Carson and Aaron Traynor booked, as the hosts created half chances through Curtis Allen, Carson and Stephen Lowry.

Stewart Nixon replaced Carson at the interval and the wide man immediately provided an outlet for the Bannsiders, pulling an effort wide from the edge of the area.

Coleraine were given a scare midway through the second half when the lively Lucio Peluso's cross was spilled by goalkeeper Gareth Deane, who moved to the Showgrounds on a short-term deal, but Aaron Canning reacted quickest to hack the ball away.

The game at the Showgrounds was riddled with niggly challenges

McLaughlin forced visiting stopper Gianluca Vivan into a superb save from the edge of the area after Nixon's low cross, with Stephen O'Donnell heading wide from Ben Doherty's resulting corner.

The Bannsiders thought they had taken the lead with 12 minutes remaining when Jarvis powered a header home from Doherty's cross, however Austrian referee Christian-Petru Ciochirca blew for a foul after Aaron Canning and Marco Gasperoni collided in the build-up.

The winner came in the dying moments when McLaughlin plucked Aaron Traynor's ball out of the air with a brilliant first touch, before cutting inside the area and unleashing a brilliant finish beyond Vivan.

Oran Kearney's first European win means Coleraine will travel to Slovenia for a glamour tie against Maribor on 27 August.